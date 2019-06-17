Dirty Heads Release 'Super Moon' Video

Dirty Heads have released a video for their new song "Super Moon." The track is the title cut to the band's forthcoming album, which is set to be released on August 9th.

Frontman Jared "Dirty J" Watson says the song is "a 70's sci-fi kung fu Western car chase soundtrack. It gives you a look into the sonics, tone, and creative narrative of this album.

"It was all recorded live in the same room to tape in Studio A in the old RCA building in Nashville, Tennessee, where legends like Johnny Cash and Elvis recorded a lot of their work.

"The artwork was meant to spook some folk, definitely. The running joke in the studio was, 'Don't worry, we aren't doing a country album,' but we were inspired by the city and the studio and the artists who recorded there before us.

"Dave Cobb produced, and he was perfect for where we are mentally for this album. He's a purist. He runs on pure creativity. No rules, no boundaries, no structures - a mantra that we have also tried to live by. Also playing and recording the songs live makes you really rely on yourself and your strengths. I've never loved an album from front to back so much in our career. We hope you enjoy." Watch the video here





