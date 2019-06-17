News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Thom Yorke Announces Tomorrow's Modern Boxes American Tour

06-17-2019
Thom Yorke

Radiohead frontman Thom Yorke has announced a North American tour for his Tomorrow's Modern Boxes project, following the European and Asian legs.

The shows will feature Yorke along with Nigel Godrich and visual artist Tarik Barri delivering tracks from Thom's The Eraser and Tomorrow's Modern Boxes, Atoms For Peace's Amok, along with some new unreleased material.

The North American leg is scheduled to kick off on September 26th in Laval, Quebec at Place Bell and will conclude on October 29th in Los Angeles at the Greek Theatre.

The Euro run will begin on July 2nd in Cologne, Germany at the Palladium and will wrap up on July 21st in Rome, Italy at the Roma Summer Fest, Cavea, followed by the Fuji Rock Festival and a show in Seoul, South Korea. See all of the dates below:

7/2 - Cologne, Germany - Palladium
7/3 - Frankfurt, Germany - Jahrhunderthalle
7/4 - Montreux, Switzerland - Montreux Jazz Festival
7/6 - Ewijk, Netherlands - Down The Rabbit Hole Festival
7/7 - Paris, France - Philharmonie de Paris, Days Off Festival
7/8 - Paris, France - Philharmonie de Paris, Days Off Festival
7/11 - Bilbao, Spain - BBK Live Festival
7/13 - Lisbon, Portugal - NOS Alive Festival
7/16 - Barolo, Italy - Collisioni Festival
7/17 - Codroipo, Italy - Villa Manin
7/18 - Ferrara, Italy - Piazza Castello
7/20 - Perugia, Italy - Arena Santa Giuliana, Umbria Jazz Festival
7/21 - Rome, Italy - Roma Summer Fest, Cavea
7/26 - Yuzawa-Cho, Japan - Fuji Rock Festival
7/28 - Seoul, South Korea - Olympic Hall
9/26 - Laval, Quebec - Place Bell
9/27 - Toronto - Scotiabank Arena
9/29 - Pittsburgh - Stage AE
9/30 - Columbus - Express Live!
10/4 - Austin - Austin City Limits Music Festival - Zilker Park
10/6 - Atlanta - Fox Theatre
10/9 - New Orleans - Mahalia Jackson Theatre for the Performing Arts
10/11 - Austin - Austin City Limits Music Festival - Zilker Park
10/18 - Berkeley - Greek Theatre
10/20 - Seattle - Paramount Theatre
10/21 - Vancouver - Orpheum
10/22 - Portland - The Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
10/25 - Santa Barbara - Santa Barbara Bowl
10/26 - Las Vegas - The Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan
10/29 - Los Angeles - Greek Theatre


