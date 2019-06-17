|
Thom Yorke Announces Tomorrow's Modern Boxes American Tour
Radiohead frontman Thom Yorke has announced a North American tour for his Tomorrow's Modern Boxes project, following the European and Asian legs.
The shows will feature Yorke along with Nigel Godrich and visual artist Tarik Barri delivering tracks from Thom's The Eraser and Tomorrow's Modern Boxes, Atoms For Peace's Amok, along with some new unreleased material.
The North American leg is scheduled to kick off on September 26th in Laval, Quebec at Place Bell and will conclude on October 29th in Los Angeles at the Greek Theatre.
The Euro run will begin on July 2nd in Cologne, Germany at the Palladium and will wrap up on July 21st in Rome, Italy at the Roma Summer Fest, Cavea, followed by the Fuji Rock Festival and a show in Seoul, South Korea. See all of the dates below:
