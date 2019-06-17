Thom Yorke Announces Tomorrow's Modern Boxes American Tour

Radiohead frontman Thom Yorke has announced a North American tour for his Tomorrow's Modern Boxes project, following the European and Asian legs.

The shows will feature Yorke along with Nigel Godrich and visual artist Tarik Barri delivering tracks from Thom's The Eraser and Tomorrow's Modern Boxes, Atoms For Peace's Amok, along with some new unreleased material.

The North American leg is scheduled to kick off on September 26th in Laval, Quebec at Place Bell and will conclude on October 29th in Los Angeles at the Greek Theatre.

The Euro run will begin on July 2nd in Cologne, Germany at the Palladium and will wrap up on July 21st in Rome, Italy at the Roma Summer Fest, Cavea, followed by the Fuji Rock Festival and a show in Seoul, South Korea. See all of the dates below:

7/2 - Cologne, Germany - Palladium

7/3 - Frankfurt, Germany - Jahrhunderthalle

7/4 - Montreux, Switzerland - Montreux Jazz Festival

7/6 - Ewijk, Netherlands - Down The Rabbit Hole Festival

7/7 - Paris, France - Philharmonie de Paris, Days Off Festival

7/8 - Paris, France - Philharmonie de Paris, Days Off Festival

7/11 - Bilbao, Spain - BBK Live Festival

7/13 - Lisbon, Portugal - NOS Alive Festival

7/16 - Barolo, Italy - Collisioni Festival

7/17 - Codroipo, Italy - Villa Manin

7/18 - Ferrara, Italy - Piazza Castello

7/20 - Perugia, Italy - Arena Santa Giuliana, Umbria Jazz Festival

7/21 - Rome, Italy - Roma Summer Fest, Cavea

7/26 - Yuzawa-Cho, Japan - Fuji Rock Festival

7/28 - Seoul, South Korea - Olympic Hall

9/26 - Laval, Quebec - Place Bell

9/27 - Toronto - Scotiabank Arena

9/29 - Pittsburgh - Stage AE

9/30 - Columbus - Express Live!

10/4 - Austin - Austin City Limits Music Festival - Zilker Park

10/6 - Atlanta - Fox Theatre

10/9 - New Orleans - Mahalia Jackson Theatre for the Performing Arts

10/11 - Austin - Austin City Limits Music Festival - Zilker Park

10/18 - Berkeley - Greek Theatre

10/20 - Seattle - Paramount Theatre

10/21 - Vancouver - Orpheum

10/22 - Portland - The Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

10/25 - Santa Barbara - Santa Barbara Bowl

10/26 - Las Vegas - The Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan

10/29 - Los Angeles - Greek Theatre





