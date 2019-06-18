Sammy Hagar Rocks Van Halen Classic 'Right Now' In New Video

(hennemusic) Sammy Hagar and The Circle are streaming video of a performance of the 1991 Van Halen classic, "Right Now", from a recent appearance at the iHeartRadio Theater in Burbank, CA.

Hagar is sharing the footage in sync with the 28th anniversary of Van Halen's ninth album, "For Unlawful Carnal Knowledge"; his third sset with the band topped the US charts for three weeks while the song went on to pick up three honors at the 1992 MTV Video Music Awards, including Video Of The Year.

Hagar and The Circle launched their new album, "Space Between", at the iHeartRadio venue last month.The project marks the first full studio release by the band - following a 2015 live set - with a lineup that also features bassist Michael Anthony, drummer Jason Bonham and guitarist Vic Johnson. Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





