News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Sammy Hagar Rocks Van Halen Classic 'Right Now' In New Video

06-18-2019
Sammy Hagar

(hennemusic) Sammy Hagar and The Circle are streaming video of a performance of the 1991 Van Halen classic, "Right Now", from a recent appearance at the iHeartRadio Theater in Burbank, CA.

Hagar is sharing the footage in sync with the 28th anniversary of Van Halen's ninth album, "For Unlawful Carnal Knowledge"; his third sset with the band topped the US charts for three weeks while the song went on to pick up three honors at the 1992 MTV Video Music Awards, including Video Of The Year.

Hagar and The Circle launched their new album, "Space Between", at the iHeartRadio venue last month.The project marks the first full studio release by the band - following a 2015 live set - with a lineup that also features bassist Michael Anthony, drummer Jason Bonham and guitarist Vic Johnson. Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


Related Stories


Sammy Hagar Rocks Van Halen Classic 'Right Now' In New Video

Sammy Hagar And The Circle Release 'I Can't Drive 55' Live Video

Sammy Hagar And The Circle Release 'Affirmation' Video

Sammy Hagar And The Circle Score Hit With New Album

Don Felder Talks Collaborating With Slash, Sammy Hagar And More

Sammy Hagar Announces Second Annual High Tide Festival

Sammy Hagar And The Circle Streaming New Song

Video From Sammy Hagar And The Circle Tour Kick Off Goes Online

Sammy Hagar and The Circle Rock Van Halen Classic

Sammy Hagar And The Circle Release 'Can't Hang' Video

More Sammy Hagar News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Megadeth's Dave Mustaine Diagnosed With Cancer- Guns N' Roses Announce New U.S. Reunion Tour Dates- Robert Plant Streaming New Digging Deep- The Hollywood Vampires- more

David Lee Roth Meeting With Van Halen Brothers To Discuss Plans- Journey's Steve Perry Excited By Response To 'Traces'- 311 Ask What The?! With New Song- more

Slash Talks New Guns N' Roses Album- Cheap Trick Cover Nilsson Classic- Metallica Dad Ray Burton Remembers Late Son- Alter Bridge Announce New Album 'Walk The Sky'- more

Paul Stanley Explains Why KISS Could Continue- Bruce Springsteen Releases 'Western Stars' Video- Stone Sour's Roy Mayorga Not Trying To Fill Vinnie Paul's Shoes- Sammy Hagar- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Sammy Hagar Rocks Van Halen Classic 'Right Now' In New Video

Alan Jackson: Small Town Southern Man Coming To DVD

Cold War Kids Streaming First New Music In Two Years

Black Star Riders Announce Another State Of Grace Tour

Carlos Santana Doing Late Night TV To Promote Chart Topping Album

Hunter Hayes Shares Making Of Video For 'One Good Reason'

Megadeth's Dave Mustaine Diagnosed With Cancer

Guns N' Roses Announce New U.S. Reunion Tour Dates

Robert Plant Streaming New Digging Deep

The Hollywood Vampires To Rock Jimmy Kimmel Live

Black Veil Brides Restitching Their Wounds For Anniversary

Shania Twain Announces Let's Go Las Vegas Residency

The Night Flight Orchestra Release 'Satellite' Video

Dirty Heads Release 'Super Moon' Video

Thom Yorke Announces Tomorrow's Modern Boxes American Tour

Heart Expand North American Comeback Tour

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Tab Benoit Live In Phoenix

Caught In The Act: Paul McCartney Live At The Kohl Center

On The Record: Father's Day Edition

Six Reasons Judas Priest Are Still a Potent and Primal Live Band

Foreigner Live In AZ

Passport: Minyeshu- Waves of Joy- Psoy Korolenko

Marty Thompson - My Kind Of Woman

Caught In The Act: Michael Buble Live

The Darts - I Like You But Not Like That

Sites and Sounds: Festival d'ete de Quebec

On The Record: The Best of the Runaways

Whitesnake - Flesh & Blood

Sites and Sounds: The Roots N Blues N BBQ Festival

Caught In The Act: Michael Schenker Fest Part 2

Outerfield - Pleasant Grove Hotel

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.