Atreyu Release 'House Of Gold' Music Video

Atreyu have released a brand new music video for their latest single "House of Gold," which was directed by Monte Legaspi and comes from their "In Our Wake" album.

Brandon Saller had this to say, "'House of Gold' is a really important song on the album, especially for myself and Alex. This song is about finding pure love. For us, that was through our children. It's finding something or someone that truly gives you purpose.



"For the video, we didn't want to take a literal approach. "We wanted to sort of just go off the rails. We wanted to continue to do things that seemed fresh to us, aesthetically.

"This is an extension of the video aesthetic that we dove into so far on this record, but with a sort of comic book-like, alternate reality twist. The director, Monte Legaspi, really made the concept his own and created something truly unique." Watch the video here.





