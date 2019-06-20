News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

U2 Expand 2019 Joshua Tree Tour

06-20-2019
U2

(hennemusic) U2 have expanded their 2019 Joshua Tree Tour with new dates in Australia, New Zealand and Singapore. Due to overwhelming demand, U2 recently added second shows at Mt. Smart Stadium in Auckland, NZ (November 9) and at the Sydney Cricket Ground Sydney, AU (November 23), with tickets for both events now on sale.

The band will make their first ever visit to Singapore when they play the National Stadium in Kallang on November 30; general public tickets will go on sale Thursday, June 20 at 10AM local time.

In addition, tickets for a pair of previously-announced shows in Tokyo, Japan will go on sale Saturday, July 20 at 10 AM local time. The month-long series will open in Auckland on November 8 and include six nights in Australia before appearances in Singapore, Japan and South Korea. See the dates and brand new tour tailer here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


Related Stories


U2 Expand 2019 Joshua Tree Tour

Garth Brooks Breaks U2's Mile High Record

Slant Release Video For Cover Of U2 Classic

U2 Announce New Joshua Tree Tour Dates

U2 Stars Busk For Homeless On Christmas Eve In Dublin

U2 Experience + Innocence Brings In Over $125 Million

U2 Play Two Rarities At Recent Tour Stop

U2 End Show Early For Medical Reasons

U2 Announce Latest 180 Gram Vinyl Reissue

U2 Expanding Vinyl Album Reissue Series With Three New Titles

More U2 News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Guns N' Roses Duff McKagan Explains Major Change With Axl Rose- New Killswitch Engage Music To Be Unleashed Next Week- U2 Expand 2019 Joshua Tree Tour- more

Def Leppard Already Working On Next Album- Megadeth's David Ellefson Reacts To Mustaine's Cancer News- The End Of KISS Won't Be Bittersweet For Paul Stanley- more

Motley Crue Bringing The Dirt To New Format- There's No Plans To Do Any More Rush Projects Says Geddy Lee- Sammy Hagar Rocks Van Halen 'Right Now' In New Video- more

Megadeth's Dave Mustaine Diagnosed With Cancer- Guns N' Roses Announce New U.S. Reunion Tour Dates- Robert Plant Streaming New Digging Deep- The Hollywood Vampires- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Van Halen Camp Dropped The Ball On Reunion

Freddie Mercury Unreleased Track Gets Video

Rush Share Video Preview For Cinema Strangiato Event

The Hollywood Vampires Rock David Bowie Classic On Late Night TV

Rival Sons Release 'Sugar On The Bone' Video

Sammy Hagar Previewing High Tide Beach Party On TV

Ringo Starr Announces 2019 Peace & Love Birthday Event

Enter Shikari Announce Stop The Clocks North America Tour

Versus Stream Song From First New Album In Almost A Decade

Trauma Release 'Savage' Lyric Video

Carnifex Talk Alissa White-Gluz Collaboration

The New Roses Release 'Down By The River' Video

Guns N' Roses Duff McKagan Explains Major Change With Axl Rose

New Killswitch Engage Music To Be Unleashed Next Week

U2 Expand 2019 Joshua Tree Tour

Filter's 2nd Record Expanded For 20th Anniversary

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Creedence Clearwater Revisited Live In AZ

Tab Benoit Live In Phoenix

Caught In The Act: Paul McCartney Live At The Kohl Center

On The Record: Father's Day Edition

Six Reasons Judas Priest Are Still a Potent and Primal Live Band

Foreigner Live In AZ

Passport: Minyeshu- Waves of Joy- Psoy Korolenko

Marty Thompson - My Kind Of Woman

Caught In The Act: Michael Buble Live

The Darts - I Like You But Not Like That

Sites and Sounds: Festival d'ete de Quebec

On The Record: The Best of the Runaways

Whitesnake - Flesh & Blood

Sites and Sounds: The Roots N Blues N BBQ Festival

Caught In The Act: Michael Schenker Fest Part 2

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.