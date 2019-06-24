|
Prince 'Manic Monday' Music Video Released
A new music video for Prince's original demo recording of the classic hit "Manic Monday" has been released. The track is featured on the new "Originals" collection.
The new 15-track compilation features demoes recorded by Prince for songs that were covered by other artists including "Manic Monday," which was huge hit for The Bangles, and "Nothing Compares 2 U," a song that gave Sinead O'Connor a lot of success.
The new music video features never before seen, archival footage from Prince's vault. And the Originals compilation was released on Apple Music this past Friday, June 21st. Watch the video here.
