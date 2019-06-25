Slash Bandmate Drops Off Tour Due To Wife's Cancer Fight

(hennemusic) Slash featuring Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators rhythm guitarist Frank Sidoris has left the band's European tour in support of their latest album, "Living The Dream", to return Stateside to deal with his wife's cancer battle.

The rocker shared the news following the band's June 23 appearance at Hellfest in Clisson, France. "Tonight was my last show of the European tour as I am headed back to the US to be with my wife @alexandriafinley for her first full-on chemo therapy treatment," posted Sidoris on social media. "Our good friend @corychurko will be filling in for me for the remainder of this European run and I can't think him enough. I will rejoin for the US/Canada tour, see you then!"

Churko plays alongside Conspirators bassist Todd Kerns and drummer Brent Fitz in the all-Canadian cover band Toque. "I miss him already," shared Kerns online. "Frank is headed home until the US/Canada leg of the SMKC Living The Dream 2019 Tour to look after his lovely wife Alexandria, who is winning her fight with cancer. Our dear friend Cory Churko will be sitting in from Luxembourg to Tel Aviv.

"As much as we will miss Frank, we are fortunate to have such a talented and good-hearted friend like Cory to fill in. Enter-Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy And The Canadians. We love you Allie and Frank and we got you." Read more including how fans can help here.

