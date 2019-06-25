Fame On Fire Release 'Over It' Video and Ink With Hopeless Records

Fame On Fire have released a new music video for their latest single "Over It" to celebrate the news that they have inked a deal with Hopeless Records.

The song is the latest in the band's string of hit single and they had the following to say about the track, "Over it is about growing as a person and leaving behind toxic situations.

"It's about deciding to move forward and to live your life the way you envision it without worrying about what others think of you." Watch the video here





