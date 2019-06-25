|
Knocked Loose Announce North American Tour
Knocked Loose have announced that they will be hitting the road of aNorth American headline tour this fall to promote their forthcoming album.
The trek will feature support from Rotting Out, Candy and SeeYouSpaceCowboy and is set to begin on October 1st in Madison, WI at the Majestic Theatre.
The band will also be playing a special record release show on August 23rd at CityPlace Expo Center in La Grange, KY, which is the same date that the album hit stores. See all of their upcoming dates below:
06/27: Portland, ME - State Theatre
06/28: Providence, RI - The Strand Theatre
07/28: Montreal, QB - Heavy Montreal
08/23: La Grange, KY (Oldham Country) - CityPlace Expo Center (Record Release Show)
09/27: Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life
10/01: Madison, WI - Majestic Theatre
10/02: Minneapolis, MN - Skyway Theatre
10/03: Lawrence, KS - The Bottleneck
10/04: Denver, CO - Summit Music Hall
10/05: Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex
10/07: Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theatre
10/08: Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theatre
10/09: Seattle, WA - El Corazon
10/11: Sacramento, CA -Aftershock Festival
10/12: Las Vegas, NV - Fremont Country Club
10/13: Anaheim, CA - House Of Blues
10/15: Phoenix, AZ - The Nile
10/17: San Antonio, TX - Paper Tiger
10/18: Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Bar & Grill
10/19: Houston, TX - Scout Bar
10/20: Jefferson, LA - Southport Hall
10/22: Jacksonville, FL - 1904 Music Hall
10/23: Lake Park, FL - The Kelsey Theatre
10/24: Tampa, FL - The Orpheum
10/25: Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade
10/26: Carrboro, NC - Cat's Cradle
10/27: Richmond, VA - Canal Club
10/29: Washington, DC - Rock & Roll Hotel
10/30: Millvale, PA - Mr. Smalls Theatre
10/31: Poughkeepsie, NY - The Chance
11/01: Philadelphia, PA - Theatre Of Living Arts
11/02: Worcester, MA - The Palladium
11/03: New York, NY - Webster Hall
11/06: Toronto, ON - The Phoenix Concert Theatre
11/07: Syracuse, NY - The Westcott Theatre
11/08: Cleveland, OH - Agora Theatre
11/09: Detroit, MI - St. Andrews Hall
11/10: Chicago, IL - House Of Blues
