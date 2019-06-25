Knocked Loose Announce North American Tour

Knocked Loose have announced that they will be hitting the road of aNorth American headline tour this fall to promote their forthcoming album.

The trek will feature support from Rotting Out, Candy and SeeYouSpaceCowboy and is set to begin on October 1st in Madison, WI at the Majestic Theatre.

The band will also be playing a special record release show on August 23rd at CityPlace Expo Center in La Grange, KY, which is the same date that the album hit stores. See all of their upcoming dates below:

06/27: Portland, ME - State Theatre

06/28: Providence, RI - The Strand Theatre

07/28: Montreal, QB - Heavy Montreal

08/23: La Grange, KY (Oldham Country) - CityPlace Expo Center (Record Release Show)

09/27: Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life

10/01: Madison, WI - Majestic Theatre

10/02: Minneapolis, MN - Skyway Theatre

10/03: Lawrence, KS - The Bottleneck

10/04: Denver, CO - Summit Music Hall

10/05: Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

10/07: Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theatre

10/08: Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theatre

10/09: Seattle, WA - El Corazon

10/11: Sacramento, CA -Aftershock Festival

10/12: Las Vegas, NV - Fremont Country Club

10/13: Anaheim, CA - House Of Blues

10/15: Phoenix, AZ - The Nile

10/17: San Antonio, TX - Paper Tiger

10/18: Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Bar & Grill

10/19: Houston, TX - Scout Bar

10/20: Jefferson, LA - Southport Hall

10/22: Jacksonville, FL - 1904 Music Hall

10/23: Lake Park, FL - The Kelsey Theatre

10/24: Tampa, FL - The Orpheum

10/25: Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade

10/26: Carrboro, NC - Cat's Cradle

10/27: Richmond, VA - Canal Club

10/29: Washington, DC - Rock & Roll Hotel

10/30: Millvale, PA - Mr. Smalls Theatre

10/31: Poughkeepsie, NY - The Chance

11/01: Philadelphia, PA - Theatre Of Living Arts

11/02: Worcester, MA - The Palladium

11/03: New York, NY - Webster Hall

11/06: Toronto, ON - The Phoenix Concert Theatre

11/07: Syracuse, NY - The Westcott Theatre

11/08: Cleveland, OH - Agora Theatre

11/09: Detroit, MI - St. Andrews Hall

11/10: Chicago, IL - House Of Blues





