.

The Jacks Release 'Walk Away' Video

06-25-2019
The Jacks

The Jacks have released a music video for their song "Walk Away". The track comes from the group's forthcoming self-titled EP, which is set to be released this Friday, June 28th.

The EP was produced by Matt Wallace (Faith No More, Maroon 5, Blackberry Smoke) and mixed by Andrew Scheps (Red Hot Chili Peppers, Adele, Hozier).

Frontman Jonny Stanback described the band's approach to music with the following, "We're trying to push the boundaries of the rock & roll genre by incorporating modern elements, but still keeping the core structure of a four-piece band.

"We are creating a sound you've never heard before, but feels familiar." Watch the video here.


Related Stories


The Jacks Release 'Walk Away' Video

Jackson Browne Announce Special Beacon Theatre Shows

Janet Jackson, The Weeknd, The Killers Lead Panorama Lineup

Jackson Browne In The Studio For Running On Empty Anniversary

Alan Jackson Releases Nostalgic 'The Older I Get' Video

Alan Jackson Returns With New Song 'The Older I Get'

The Trailer for 'Michael Jackson's Halloween' Released

Alan Jackson Releases 'Precious Memories, Live at the Ryman'

Janet Jackson Teases 'State of the World' Tour

The xx Recruit Stranger Things 11, Paris Jackson For 'I Dare You' Video

More The Jacks News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock
Sammy Hagar Explains Van Halen Reluctance- Slash Bandmate Drops Off Tour Due To Wife's Cancer Fight- Alice Cooper Addresses Wife 'Death Pact' Claims- Bruce Springsteen- more


Reviews
Five Reasons Why The Rolling Stones No Filter Is The Tour Of The Summer

Creedence Clearwater Revisited Live In AZ

Tab Benoit Live In Phoenix

Caught In The Act: Paul McCartney Live At The Kohl Center

On The Record: Father's Day Edition

advertisement


Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.