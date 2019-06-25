The Jacks Release 'Walk Away' Video

The Jacks have released a music video for their song "Walk Away". The track comes from the group's forthcoming self-titled EP, which is set to be released this Friday, June 28th.

The EP was produced by Matt Wallace (Faith No More, Maroon 5, Blackberry Smoke) and mixed by Andrew Scheps (Red Hot Chili Peppers, Adele, Hozier).

Frontman Jonny Stanback described the band's approach to music with the following, "We're trying to push the boundaries of the rock & roll genre by incorporating modern elements, but still keeping the core structure of a four-piece band.

"We are creating a sound you've never heard before, but feels familiar." Watch the video here.





