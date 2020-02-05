.

The Jacks Release 'Just A Little Bit' Lyric Video

William Lee | 02-05-2020

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

The Jacks

The Jacks have released a lyric video for their new track "Just A Little Bit." The song comes from their forthcoming sophomore EP "Remember You," which will be hitting stores on March 6th.

The band had this to say about the track, "Just a Little Bit is one of the first songs we ever wrote together as a band. Although, we've released it before, we felt that recording never captured the energy and sound we wanted from this song.

"We are so excited we got to revamp an old classic of ours and put a new spin on it. We are hungry to grow and expand as a band and feel it is appropriate to start the new year with a song that's about wanting a little bit more". Watch the video here


Related Stories


The Jacks Release 'Just A Little Bit' Lyric Video

Singled Out: The Jacks' Walk Away

The Jacks Release 'Walk Away' Video

Jackson Browne Announce Special Beacon Theatre Shows

Janet Jackson, The Weeknd, The Killers Lead Panorama Lineup

More The Jacks News


advertisement



Day In Rock
Guns N' Roses Perform Appetite For Destruction Rarity In Miami- KISS Frontman Talks Picking David Lee Roth For Tour- Silverstein Release 'Bad Habits' Video- Stone Temple Pilots- more


Reviews
Passport: Rachid Taha- Lucibela- Porangui

On The Record: Spotlight on World Circuit Records

Puddle of Mudd - Welcome to Galvania

The Blues: Big Mike & the R&B Kings and more

Road Trip: Ghosts with the Most - The Crescent Hotel in Eureka Springs, AR

advertisement


Latest News
Guns N' Roses Perform Appetite For Destruction Rarity In Miami

KISS Frontman Talks Picking David Lee Roth For Tour

Silverstein Release 'Bad Habits' Video

Stone Temple Pilots Stream Perdida Track 'Miles Away'

Haken Announce Special Headline Tour Dates

Cigar Streaming New song 'We Used To'

The Jacks Release 'Just A Little Bit' Lyric Video

Singled Out: Wildwood Kin's Beauty In Your Brokenness



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2020 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.