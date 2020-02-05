The Jacks Release 'Just A Little Bit' Lyric Video

The Jacks have released a lyric video for their new track "Just A Little Bit." The song comes from their forthcoming sophomore EP "Remember You," which will be hitting stores on March 6th.

The band had this to say about the track, "Just a Little Bit is one of the first songs we ever wrote together as a band. Although, we've released it before, we felt that recording never captured the energy and sound we wanted from this song.

"We are so excited we got to revamp an old classic of ours and put a new spin on it. We are hungry to grow and expand as a band and feel it is appropriate to start the new year with a song that's about wanting a little bit more". Watch the video here





