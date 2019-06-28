Singled Out: The Jacks' Walk Away

The Jacks released their new self-titled EP today (June 28th) and to celebrate we asked drummer Josh Roossin to tell us about the single "Walk Away." Here is the story:

The first time I heard "Walk Away" in rehearsal I knew it was the sound we all believe in. A year ago, Jonny (Stanback, lead vocals/ rhythm guitar) came into our rehearsal studio thrilled with a rough skeleton mock-up of the song. Like every song we approach, we all gave our input on the arrangement, instrumentation, lyrics, melodies, etc. to create our cohesive sound. Since I play drums, I subconsciously envision what rhythm or groove will help elevate and drive the song. The melodies Jonny wrote for "Walk Away" kind of "bounce" in my head when I hear the song. I wanted the drums to gallop and swing in this song to really mirror what Jonny is conveying vocally. He's no stranger to writing vocal melodies that get me excited to start working together on a new song.

We played this song live for the very first time at our sold-out show at the Roxy in Los Angeles, CA last July. The song didn't have a name or all the lyrics finalized, but the emotion and energetic response we got back from the crowd mirrored exactly how we felt. Fast forward about 8 months from that moment, and we got to record it at Sunset Sound with legendary producer Matt Wallace (Faith No More, Maroon 5, The Replacements) and mixed by the incredible Andrew Scheps (Adele, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Black Sabbath). The song premiered May 17 as we opened up DWP's first ever Sonic Temple Festival in Columbus, OH. Much to our surprise, the NHL took such interest in the song that they used it in the NHL's official Stanley Cup commercial. We cannot thank everyone enough on our team and to those who have showed us love on this song. It was our first official release and are proud to announce this song as our single from our debut EP coming out June 28! Thanks for reading.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself right here!





