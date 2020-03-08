.

The Jacks Release 'Threw It All Away' Video

Michael Angulia | 03-08-2020

The JacksCover art courtesy ABC

The Jacks have released a music video for their song "Threw It All Away". The song comes from the band's brand new EP "Remember You", which hit stores on Friday.

The EP was produced by Joe Chiccarelli (The Raconteurs, The White Stripes, My Morning Jacket, Minus The Bear, Frank Zappa) and the band had this to say about working with him, "Every step along the way has been truly incredible.

"Joe understands that we always want to deliver our best selves to the fans, and he pushed us at every turn. We're excited to take Remember You across the country." Watch the video below:


