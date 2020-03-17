Singled Out: The Jacks' Threw It All Away'

The Jacks just released their new EP "Remember You" and to celebrate we asked Scott Stone to tell us about the track "Threw It All Away". Here is the story:
We've had "Threw It All Away" in our catalog for almost a year and a half now. We wrote it before we were even signed and decided to play it live for the first time ever at the NHL Winter Classic...in front of over 70,000 people. Since then, it's been in and out of our rotation for live songs. It wasn't until we worked with Joe Chiccarelli in recording it that we truly found our love for it.
The recording process for it was incredibly creative and exciting. He helped turn that song into something we are truly proud of. We worked together to make sure each part was different from one another, helped elevate and build the story arch throughout the song musically.
Lyrically, it is about someone who has been given the best opportunity, whether that is a relationship or chance to move forward in life, yet they decide to ruin all of it out of greed. Often times we find ourselves always wanting more and never being satisfied with what we have. I believe it's always right to strive for greatness, but if you lose sight of the things you already have, you can find yourself lost.
Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more about the EP here
