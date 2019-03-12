News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Glenn Hughes Addresses Deep Purple Farewell Tour Reunion Idea

03-12-2019
Glenn Hughes

Glenn Hughes continues to celebrates his legacy in the MK 3 and MK 4 versions of Deep Purple with a special live show, but the bassist and vocalist says that he has no interest of joining the current version of the band as a guest on their The Long Goodbye farewell tour.

The Glenn Hughes Performs Classic Deep Purple Live tour has a number of dates scheduled across the globe this year, including several in Europe and North America and UK leg in May.

KaaosTV caught up with Glenn late last year and asked him if he had any interest in making special appearances with the current incarnation of his former band on their extended farewell tour.

He responded, "No. I'm doing what I'm doing now. I'm really, really happy playing these songs with my band, and the audiences are very, very happy. We've had great attendances across the world, so I'm really happy about doing that.".


