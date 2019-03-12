Red Hot Chili Peppers To Live Stream Pyramids Of Giza Concert

(hennemusic) The Red Hot Chili Peppers will live stream a concert from The Pyramids of Giza, Egypt on Friday, March 15. Delivered via the band's social media channels with the assistance of live music distribution platform nugs.net, the event will mark the first time any event has been live-streamed from the last-standing wonder of the ancient world.

"Before each new place my body tingles with excitement," says Chili Peppers bassist Flea, "a yearning for a new mystery to unfold, a fascination with a new culture, the possibility of new friends, tasting new food, smelling new tastes, absorbing new rhythms. Learning. Learning. Learning.

"It is happening again right now, my heart is abuzz with joy at the prospect of performing in Egypt. I'm so grateful and humbled for the impending experience. The pyramids, it's unbelievable, we just jumped at the opportunity...I have always been fascinated by Egypt and that region of the world and I am so excited to go."

"We've produced live streams from some exotic places like the North Pole, but never from as magical a setting as the foot of The Great Pyramid," adds nugs.net Founder and CEO Brad Serling. "We've been releasing live recordings from the Chili Peppers for several years, so we jumped at the opportunity to broadcast the band's historic appearance in Giza."

The concert will be filmed in 4K by 7 Cinematics, directed by George Elizondo, and live streamed in FullHD via nugs.net to the band's social media channels.

The Giza event will be broadcast live on Friday, March 15 via YouTube, Twitter and Facebook starting at 9pm EET / 7pm GMT / 2pm EST / 11am PST. Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





Related Stories

Red Hot Chili Peppers' Grammy Performance Goes Online

Red Hot Chili Peppers Do Surprise Jam At School

Foo Fighters Jam With Red Hot Chili Peppers Star

Red Hot Chili Peppers Celebrates Being Jeopardy! Clue

Red Hot Chili Peppers' Flea Announces Memoir

Pearl Jam And Red Hot Chili Peppers Jams Go Online

Red Hot Chili Peppers Stars Do Surprise Jam With Pearl Jam

Red Hot Chili Peppers Star Lives Up To Band's Name

Red Hot Chili Peppers' Flea Talks Horrors of Addiction

More Red Hot Chili Peppers News

Share this article



