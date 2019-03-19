A Perfect Circle Offshoot The Beta Machine Releasing Debut Album

A Perfect Circle and Eagles of Death Metal stars Matt McJunkins and Jeff Friedl's band The Beta Machine will be releasing their debut full length album next week.

The album will be entitled "Intruder" and follows the release of their 2017 EP "All This Time". The band is giving fans an early taste of the record with the video for the song "Embers." Watch it here.

McJunkins had this to say about the group, "We just had such a good rapport with each other. The ideas flowed nicely. There weren't any ego problems along the way."

Friedl said, "It's such a new project. The world is our oyster. We're hoping that at the end of the day, we have a pretty vast, varied fanbase full of people who appreciate all the vibes we put on the record."

McJunkins added, "We just want people to enjoy themselves and have fun. We hope we can bring an energy that moves people."





Related Stories

More The Beta Machine News

Share this article



