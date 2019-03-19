Slipknot Part Ways With Member Amid Lawsuit Reports

Following the news last week that Slipknot percussionist Chris Fehn had taken legal action against the group over money issues, the band announced his departure.

The group issued the following statement, "Slipknot's focus is on making album #6, and our upcoming shows around the world, our best ever. Chris knows why he is no longer a part of Slipknot.

"We are disappointed that he chose to point fingers and manufacture claims, rather than doing what was necessary to continue to be a part of Slipknot. We would have preferred he not take the path that he has, but evolution in all things is a necessary part of this life."

After a fan criticized the band via social media for dismissing Fehn, frontman Corey Taylor replied "You think that's d**kish, try being wrongfully accused of stealing money from someone you cared about, and having a lot of your fans believe it. Good Morning, by the way."





