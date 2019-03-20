News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Dead Kennedys Announce Special 40th Anniversary Release

03-20-2019
Dead Kennedys

Punk icons the Dead Kennedys have announced that they will be releasing a special 3-disc live album called DK40 as part of their 40th anniversary celebration.

The new collection features the band performing their classic songs during three shows in the 1980s. The CD version is set to hit stores on April 26th, followed by a digital release on May 10th. We were sent the following details:

Disc 1 captures the DKs at the Paradiso in Amsterdam, Netherlands in 1982, with a 13-song set, including "Holiday in Cambodia," "Nazi Punks F*** Off" and "Too Drunk to F***."

The second disc has the DKs at Alabama Halle in Munich, Germany, also in 1982, with an 18-track set, including "Man With the Dogs," "Police Truck" and "Chemical Warfare."

The final disc of DK40 captures the band back on its home turf, at the Farm in San Francisco in 1985, with a 16-song romp that includes "Soup Is Good Food," "Stars And Stripes Of Corruption" and "MTV Get Off The Air."

Paradiso (December 5, 1982):

1. Moral Majority
2. Am the Owl
3. Life Sentence
4. Police Truck
5, Riot
6. Bleed For Me
7. Holiday in Cambodia
8. Let's Lynch the Landlord
9. Chemical Warfare
10. Nazi Punks F*** Off
11. Kill The Poor
12. We've Got A Bigger Problem Now
13. Too Drunk To F***

Skateboard Party (December 13, 1982):
1. Skateboard Talk+Intro Noise
2. Man With The Dogs
3. Forward to Death
4. Kepone Factory
5. Life Sentence
6. Trust Your Mechanic
7, Moral Majority
8. Forest Fire
9. Winnebago Warrior
10. Police Truck
11. Bleed For Me
12. Holiday In Cambodia
13. Let's Lynch the Landord
14. Chemical Warfare
15. Nazi Punks
16. We've Got A Bigger Problem Now
17. Too Drunk to F***
18. Kill the Poor

The Farm (May 25, 1985):
1. Darren's Mom
2. Goons of Hazard
3. Hellnation
4. This Could Be Anywhere
5. Soup Is Good Food
6. Chemical Warfare
7. Macho Insecurity
8. A Growing Boy Needs His Lunch
9. Forest Fire
10. Moon Over Marin
11. Jack-O-Rama
12. Encore
13. Stars and Stripes of Corruption
14. Second Encore
15. MTV Get Off the Air
16. Holiday In Cambodia


