Queensryche Release 'Light Years' Video

03-26-2019
Queensryche

(hennemusic) Queensryche have released a brand new music video for their song "Light Years". The track comes from their recently released new album, "The Verdict."

"We're very excited to unveil our new video for the song," says bassist Eddie Jackson, which is directed by David Brodsky and Allison Woest of My Good Eye Music Visuals.

The directing duo also worked on a recently-issued clip for the track "Blood Of The Levant" from the band's fifteenth studio release, which was produced, mixed, and mastered by Chris "Zeuss" Harris (Rob Zombie, Iced Earth, Hatebreed) at Uberbeatz in Lynwood, WA, Planet-Z in Wilbraham, MA and Watershed Studio in Seattle, WA. Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


