Singled Out: Employed To Serve's Eternal Forward Motion Employed To Serve are releasing their new album "Eternal Forward Motion" this Friday (May 10th) and to celebrate we asked Justine to tell us about the title song. Here is the story: This is our final single that we're releasing before the album out, it's also the title track. Eternal Forward Motion is an anthem for leaving every bad feeling and situation behind you and facing firmly forward and looking forward to what the future holds. I feel the artwork represents that perfectly, with all the cogs symbolizing all the aspects of your life chugging on no matter how big or small and the plants in between the cogs are glimpses of beauty that can be found in even the darkest corners of your life. In a time where nostalgia and unhealthy social media addiction is rife, it's important to remember not to dwell on what has passed as you'll soon realize you'll miss what is right in front of you. People who have achieved great things didn't let their past or people around them dictate their future and nor should you. There is no time to worship yesterday. Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself and learn more about the album right here!

