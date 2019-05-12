News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Glenn Hughes Postpones Tour Due To Illness

05-12-2019
Glenn Hughes

Former Deep Purple icon Glenn Hughes has announced that he has been forced to postpone his planned UK tour, which was set to launch this week, due to illness.

The bassist and vocalist shared the following update, "Glenn Hughes sends his regrets that he is unable to perform his UK tour which was due to start May 14th through May 24th.

"He needs to be treated for an illness that, while not life threatening, must be dealt with immediately in order for it to not become a serious problem. He is expected to make a full recovery and be back on the road in June."

The tour was scheduled to kick off on Tuesday (May 14th) in Holmfirth at the Picturedrome and run through the 24th where it would wrap up at Rock City in Nottingham.


Related Stories


Glenn Hughes Postpones Tour Due To Illness

Glenn Hughes Addresses Deep Purple Farewell Tour Reunion Idea

Glenn Hughes Explains Why Deep Purple Had Two Singers 2018 In Review

Glenn Hughes To Revisit Deep Purple On Spring Tour

Glenn Hughes Moves Concert Following Fire

Glenn Hughes Not A Fan Of Millennials Mindset, Guns N' Roses Star Jams with Steel Panther, Vinnie Vincent Invasion Member Speaks Out, more

Glenn Hughes Explains Why Deep Purple Had Two Singers

Glenn Hughes Reveals Special Guest For Deep Purple Tour

Ritchie Blackmore Confirms Glenn Hughes Almost In New Rainbow

Glenn Hughes To Revisit Deep Purple Tracks For U.S. Tour

More Glenn Hughes News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Unreleased David Lee Roth Music Shared By John 5- Keenan Answers Fans Skepticism Over Tool Album Release Date- Glenn Hughes Postpones Tour Due To Illness- more

Slipknot's Corey Taylor Undergoes Successful Surgery- Stolen Lamb Of God Guitar Offered For Sale Online- Guns N' Roses Reunion Was Natural For Slash- Angels & Airwaves- more

Metallica's Kirk Hammett Takes Fall Onstage- Roger Daltrey Announces The Who's Tommy Orchestral Album- Mastodon Star Explains Why New Album Was Pushed Back- more

AC/DC Name Tarnished By Recruiting Axl Rose Says Fraser- Led Zeppelin Announce Official Documentary- Tool Confirm Summer Release Date For Album- Blink-182- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Unreleased David Lee Roth Music Shared By John 5

Keenan Answers Fans Skepticism Over Tool Album Release Date

Glenn Hughes Postpones Tour Due To Illness

Steve Vai, Yngwie, Zakk Wylde's Generation Axe Announce Album

Led Zeppelin Stream New Episode Of 50th Anniversary Video Series

Peter Frampton Performs At Billy Joel 70th Birthday Show

Video From The Hollywood Vampires Tour Kick Off Goes Online

Yes Icon Rick Wakeman Announces First U.S. Solo Tour in 13 Years

Moody Blues' John Lodge Taking 10,000 Light Years To Sea

Chris Robinson Brotherhood Recruit New Members For Tour

Vault 51 Break Up With Release Of New EP

Chase Atlantic Reveal New Sound With 'Her' Video

Singled Out: Sunsleeper's Soften Up

Slipknot's Corey Taylor Undergoes Successful Surgery

Stolen Lamb Of God Guitar Offered For Sale Online

Guns N' Roses Reunion Was Natural For Slash

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Caught In The Act: Michael Schenker Fest Part 1

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Robin Trower

Tony Campanella - Taking it to the Street

Get To Know... Linda Bella

Quick Flicks: Sheryl Crow - Live at the Capitol Theater

Sites and Sounds: Music Cruises Edition (Megacruise, Cruise To The Edge and more)

Hot In The City: Lamb of God, Static X, DevilDriver and more

Buckcherry - Warpaint

Caught In The Act: Three Days Grace Live

Sites and Sounds: Celebrate Motown's 60th Anniversary at the Motown Museum in Detroit

Sites and Sounds: Prince Celebration 2019

Live from Celebrity Theatre: The Musical Box

Caught In The Act: Last In Line Live

Caught In The Act: Disturbed Live

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Buddy Guy

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.