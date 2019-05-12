Glenn Hughes Postpones Tour Due To Illness

Former Deep Purple icon Glenn Hughes has announced that he has been forced to postpone his planned UK tour, which was set to launch this week, due to illness.

The bassist and vocalist shared the following update, "Glenn Hughes sends his regrets that he is unable to perform his UK tour which was due to start May 14th through May 24th.

"He needs to be treated for an illness that, while not life threatening, must be dealt with immediately in order for it to not become a serious problem. He is expected to make a full recovery and be back on the road in June."

The tour was scheduled to kick off on Tuesday (May 14th) in Holmfirth at the Picturedrome and run through the 24th where it would wrap up at Rock City in Nottingham.





