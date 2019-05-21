News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Donnie Vie Releases Video For Cover Of John Lennon Classic

05-21-2019
Donnie Vie

Former Enuff Z'nuff frontman Donnie Vie has released a video for his take on the John Lennon classic "Instant Karma" to celebrate the announcement of his new solo album.

Donnie had this to say about the clip, "When everyone gave so much to make this video ['Instant Karma'] out of love, I decided that I would pay it forward and dedicate it to a needy cause. The effects of bullying are astounding. I know because I was a victim of it. Lennon campaigned for peace and love and that's what his song shall be used for." Watch the video here.

Vie will be releasing his latest solo album, entitled "Beautiful Things" on June 7th and the effort features guest appearances from Paul Gilbert (Mr. Big), Roger Joseph Manning Jr. (Jellyfish) and Mike LePond (Symphony X).

The first single from the effort will be called "I Could Save The World" and is scheduled to be released this Friday, May 24th. Donnie offered these comments about the record, "This is my first record in 4 years. I had to make sure it was great.

"The songs started coming, starting with 'I Could Save the World,' which opened the door for the rest. I got great artists to play on it like Paul Gilbert (Mr. Big), Roger Manning (Jellyfish), Matt Walker (Garbage/Morrissey) and many other killers.

"The record exceeded my hopes and expectations. It's like an ice cream sundae made out of sounds & colors, with more hooks than a tackle box. And of course my pipes, stronger than ever! The song 'Beautiful Things' felt like a great album title, so I expanded on that.

"It hits hard from start to finish. I'm proud to be a big part of it, it's my best work yet, and that's saying something after nearly 25 great records with Enuff Z' Nuff and my solo stuff combined. If you like cool aggressive pop, you will love this. I sure do. Share the love, stop the hate, and lets save the world."


Related Stories


Donnie Vie Releases Video For Cover Of John Lennon Classic

Donnie Vie Reveals New Single 'I Could Save The World'

More Donnie Vie News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Queen Still Haven't Earned A Penny From 'Bohemian Rhapsody' Biopic- Guns N' Roses Had Equipment Ready To Go For Izzy Reunion- Allman Betts Band Reveal Their First Song- more

Rolling Stones' Mick Jagger Dancing After Heart Surgery- Slipknot Star Shawn Crahan's Youngest Daughter Dies- David Lee Roth And Armin van Buuren Jump In New Direction- more

Guns N' Roses' Duff McKagan Shares Another New Song- Bruce Springsteen Streaming 'There Goes My Miracle'- Ozzy Osbourne Announces Another Rescheduled Farewell Date- more

Slipknot Announce Album And Release First Video- Rolling Stones Announce Rescheduled North American Tour Dates- Judge Makes Ruling Over Woodstock 50 Plans- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Queen Still Haven't Earned A Penny From 'Bohemian Rhapsody' Biopic

Guns N' Roses Had Equipment Ready To Go For Izzy Reunion

Allman Betts Band Reveal Their First Song

The Who Add Show To North American Moving On! Tour

Hinder Announce North American Tour

Exhorder Finish Recording First New Album 27 Years

Against Me! Announce Special 2 Nights, 4 Albums Shows

Crobot Release Video For First New Song In Three Years

Santana Streaming New Song 'Yo Me Lo Merezco'

Hawthorne Heights Release 'Starlighter (Echo, Utah)' Video

Donnie Vie Releases Video For Cover Of John Lennon Classic

Singled Out: Fred Hostetler's Taming The Wolf

Rolling Stones' Mick Jagger Dancing After Heart Surgery

Slipknot Star Shawn Crahan's Youngest Daughter Dies

Van Halen's David Lee Roth And Armin van Buuren Jump In New Direction

The Godz Frontman Eric Moore Dead At 67

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Sites and Sounds: The Roots N Blues N BBQ Festival

Caught In The Act: Michael Schenker Fest Part 2

Outerfield - Pleasant Grove Hotel

Caught In The Act: Michael Schenker Fest Part 1

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Robin Trower

Tony Campanella - Taking it to the Street

Get To Know... Linda Bella

Quick Flicks: Sheryl Crow - Live at the Capitol Theater

Sites and Sounds: Music Cruises Edition (Megacruise, Cruise To The Edge and more)

Hot In The City: Lamb of God, Static X, DevilDriver and more

Buckcherry - Warpaint

Caught In The Act: Three Days Grace Live

Sites and Sounds: Celebrate Motown's 60th Anniversary at the Motown Museum in Detroit

Sites and Sounds: Prince Celebration 2019

Live from Celebrity Theatre: The Musical Box

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.