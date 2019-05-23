ZZ Top Musical Coming To Las Vegas

(hennemusic) ZZ Top are working with Caesars Entertainment to open a rock musical, "Sharp Dressed Man", in Las Vegas in 2020. With the band's Billy Gibbons, Dusty Hill and Frank Beard as executive producers and manager Carl Stubner as Producer, the project is being billed as "an outrageous, bawdy musical romp about a Lone Star auto mechanic who becomes a modern-day Robin Hood, stealing hearts - and car parts - with the help of his merry band of beer drinkers and hell raisers. Featuring ZZ Top's most beloved songs, including "Legs", "La Grange", "Gimme All Your Lovin'" and "Cheap Sunglasses", "Sharp Dressed Man" is a rock musical with a wicked sense of humor and a heart as big as Texas."



"We're excited about this fantastic project and look forward to hearing our music in a new innovative context," says Gibbons. "Fans have often told us that we've provided the soundtrack to their lives, and this is very much in line with that kind of enthusiastic thinking."



The musical is named after "Sharp Dressed Man", the third single from ZZ Top's 1983 smash, "Eliminator"; the set went on to sell more than 10 million copies in the US alone. Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





