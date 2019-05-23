|
ZZ Top Musical Coming To Las Vegas
05-23-2019
(hennemusic) ZZ Top are working with Caesars Entertainment to open a rock musical, "Sharp Dressed Man", in Las Vegas in 2020. With the band's Billy Gibbons, Dusty Hill and Frank Beard as executive producers and manager Carl Stubner as Producer, the project is being billed as "an outrageous, bawdy musical romp about a Lone Star auto mechanic who becomes a modern-day Robin Hood, stealing hearts - and car parts - with the help of his merry band of beer drinkers and hell raisers. Featuring ZZ Top's most beloved songs, including "Legs", "La Grange", "Gimme All Your Lovin'" and "Cheap Sunglasses", "Sharp Dressed Man" is a rock musical with a wicked sense of humor and a heart as big as Texas."
