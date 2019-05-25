News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Alexisonfire Streaming New Song 'Complicit'

05-25-2019
Alexisonfire

Alexisonfire have followed up with their first new track in almost a decade ("Familiar Drugs," with the release of a brand new single called "Complicit".

Frontman George Pettit had this to say about the track, "'Complicit' is about recognizing the unfair advantages that we are afforded as white, heterosexual males. It's about rejecting regressionist ideas of racism, misogyny and hetero supremacy. It's about accepting that there is no freedom and no future in a world that is not inclusive."

The new single was produced by AOF, long-time friend Karl Bareham (City and Colour), and mixed by Jacquire King (Tom Waits, Kings of Leon, Modest Mouse). Stream it here.


