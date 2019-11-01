.

Megadeth's Dave Mustaine Selling 40 Years Of Music Gear

Bruce Henne | 11-01-2019

Megadeth

(hennemusic) Megadeth leader Dave Mustaine is partnering with Reverb to sell nearly 150 items, including guitars, amps, recording equipment, and more gear used throughout his career.

"When you've been playing and touring for as long as I have, you tend to amass quite a collection of gear," says Mustaine. "They're great instruments and they represent more than 40 years of playing – but I've got more than I could possibly use myself. I owe so much to my fans – if it wasn't for them, I wouldn't even have all this gear. I'd rather give it back to them than let it sit and collect dust."

"As far as the gear is concerned, there's a lot of small detailed stuff that we have in our storage. Stuff that goes back to the very beginning of the band," he continues. "I have a lot, a lot, a lot of gear. I've got a lot of double-neck guitars, I've got a lot of prototype stuff. I've got absolutely killer collector's item stuff for the right guy. For me, my job is to put everything I can into this guitar so that when it gets put in somebody else's hands, I can say, 'This is the guitar that wrote "Holy Wars.''"

Among the items that will be for sale in the Reverb shop are 20 of the thrash metal legend's signature guitars, including a 1987 Dean Dave Mustaine Signature Holy Grail V (#1 of 33), a Signature Zero Korina (#10 of 50), a 2007 Signature Silver V prototype, a Signature Silver Burst VMNT, and a Signature Stealth VMNT that was used extensively for touring.

See some other items that the Mustaine's Reverb shop will include here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


