Jasta Stream New Song Featuring Killswitch Engage's Jesse Leach

William Lee | 11-06-2019

Jasta

Jasta are streaming a brand new song called "Strength to Draw the Line," which features guest vocals from Killswitch Engage frontman Jesse Leach.

The song comes from the forthcoming album from the project, led by Hatebreed's Jamey Jasta, that will be entitled "Lost Chapters Vol. 2" and is set to hit stores on December 13th.

Jasta had this to say about the new track, "[Jesse] absolutely nailed this track and helped inspire the lyrics. Imagine this as a sequel or a prequel to other tracks we've both written. It's about and for the wild ones, the 'crazies' so to speak.

"The creative wave makers and game changers who have all been dismissed along the way but vindicated in the end. At some point they had to 'draw the line' to put a limit on what they will do or what they will allow happen if they view it is wrong or in the way of their process or limiting what they say or what they can create." Listen to the song here

Leach is just one of the special guest stars that Jamey recruited to appear on the record, it will also feature contributions from Max Cavalera, Corpsegrinder, Kirk Windstein, Howard Jones, Matthew K Heafy, Zoli Teglas, Billy Bio, Phil Rind, Tommy Victor, Joey Concepcion & Frankie Palmeiri.


