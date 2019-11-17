New Years Day Announce Limited Edition Box Set

New Years Day have announced that they are celebrating their first decade by releasing a new limited edition box set entitled "Through The Years" on January 24th.

The set will be limited to just 500 copies and will include custom colored vinyl LPs of all album seven of their albums and Eps, Unbreakable (new color - red smoke), Diary of a Creep, Malevolence, Victim to Villain, Epidemic, The Mechanical Heart EP and My Dear.

In addition to the vinyl records, the set will also include aBlu-Ray featuring "Two In The Chest, One in the Head"; "Angel Eyes"; "Defame Me"; "I'm About To Break You"; "Disgust Me"; "Shut Up" & "Come For Me", as well as a four page picture book of photos hand picked by Ash Costello.

Ash had this to say, "I recorded New Years Day's first album 'My Dear' in my friend's bedroom closet in 2005, nearly 15 years ago. From then till now, every song recorded has been like a ripped page from that day in my personal life's journal.

"It's exciting to see it all together now, like a map of our bands career. I hope everyone enjoys being able to own the entire journey, and I hope it inspires the listeners to never give up on their dream."





