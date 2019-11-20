Lacuna Coil Announce North American Tour With Apocalyptica
Lacuna Coil have announced that they have been recruited by Apocalyptica to join them on their upcoming North American tour that they will be launching next spring.
The Cell-0 Tour will be kicking off on May 3rd in Orlando, FL at The Plaza Live and is scheduled to conclude on May 26th in Boston at Big Night Live.
Lacuna Coil continue to support their brand new album "Black Anima" and are currently on tour across Europe with Eluveitie. They will also be launching a headline tour in South America in February. See all of the dates below:
Eluveitie Tour
November 19 - Frankfurt, Germany - Batschkapp
November 20 - Hannover, Germany - Capitol
November 21 - Berlin, Germany - Huxleys
November 22 - Leipzig, Germany - Felsenkeller
November 23 - Munich, Germany - Tonhalle
November 24 - Dornbirn, Austria - Conrad Sohm
November 26 - Bordeaux, France - Le Rocher de Palmer
November 27 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz
November 28 - Madrid, Spain - Mon Live
November 29 - Toulouse, France - Le Bikini
November 20 - Rennes, France - L'Etage
December 1 - Paris, France - Elysée-Montmartre
December 3 - Saarbrucken, Germany - Garage
December 4 - Nurnberg, Germany - Hirsch
December 5 - Ljubljana, Slovenia - Kino Siska
December 8 - Vienna, Austria - Arena
December 10 - Krakow, Poland - Kwadrat Students Club
December 11 - Warsaw, Poland - Progresja
December 12 - Riga, Latvia - Melna Piektdiena
December 13 - Helsinki, Finland - Tavastia
December 14 - Tampere, Finland - Pakkahuone
December 15 - Tallinn, Estonia - Rock Café
December 17 - Stockholm, Sweden - Klubben Fryshuset
December 18 - Oslo, Norway - Vulkan Arena
December 19 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Tradgarn
December 20 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Amager Bio
December 21 - Hamburg, Germany - Docks
Lacuna Coil Headline Dates
February 11 - Porto Alegre, Brazil - Opiniao
February 12 - Curitiba, Brazil - Tork n' Roll
February 14 - Brasilia, Brazil - Toinha Brasil Show
February 15 - Sao Paulo, Brazil - Carioca Club
February 16 - Rio De Janeiro, Brazil - Circo Voador
February 18 - Buenos Aires, Argentina - El Teatrito
February 20 - Santiago, Chile - Blondie
February 21 - Sydney, Australia - Parramatta Park*
Apocalyptica Tour
May 3 - Orlando, Fl - The Plaza Live
May 4 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade
May 6 - Austin, TX - Emo's
May 7 - Houston, TX - House of Blues
May 9 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater
May 10 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren
May 11 - Los Angeles, CA - The Mayan
May 12 - San Francisco, CA - The Regency Ballroom
May 13 - Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom
May 14 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox
May 15 - Vancouver, BC - Imperial
May 17 - Edmonton, AB - Midway
May 18 - Calgary, AB - The Palace Theater
May 20 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue
May 21 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues
May 22 - Toronto, ON - The Opera House
May 23 - Montreal, QC - Mtelus
May 24 - Hartford, CT - The Webster Theater
May 25 - New York, NY - Webster Hall
May 26 - Boston, MA - Big Night Live
*festival dates
