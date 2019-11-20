Lacuna Coil Announce North American Tour With Apocalyptica

Lacuna Coil have announced that they have been recruited by Apocalyptica to join them on their upcoming North American tour that they will be launching next spring.

The Cell-0 Tour will be kicking off on May 3rd in Orlando, FL at The Plaza Live and is scheduled to conclude on May 26th in Boston at Big Night Live.

Lacuna Coil continue to support their brand new album "Black Anima" and are currently on tour across Europe with Eluveitie. They will also be launching a headline tour in South America in February. See all of the dates below:

Eluveitie Tour

November 19 - Frankfurt, Germany - Batschkapp

November 20 - Hannover, Germany - Capitol

November 21 - Berlin, Germany - Huxleys

November 22 - Leipzig, Germany - Felsenkeller

November 23 - Munich, Germany - Tonhalle

November 24 - Dornbirn, Austria - Conrad Sohm

November 26 - Bordeaux, France - Le Rocher de Palmer

November 27 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz

November 28 - Madrid, Spain - Mon Live

November 29 - Toulouse, France - Le Bikini

November 20 - Rennes, France - L'Etage

December 1 - Paris, France - Elysée-Montmartre

December 3 - Saarbrucken, Germany - Garage

December 4 - Nurnberg, Germany - Hirsch

December 5 - Ljubljana, Slovenia - Kino Siska

December 8 - Vienna, Austria - Arena

December 10 - Krakow, Poland - Kwadrat Students Club

December 11 - Warsaw, Poland - Progresja

December 12 - Riga, Latvia - Melna Piektdiena

December 13 - Helsinki, Finland - Tavastia

December 14 - Tampere, Finland - Pakkahuone

December 15 - Tallinn, Estonia - Rock Café

December 17 - Stockholm, Sweden - Klubben Fryshuset

December 18 - Oslo, Norway - Vulkan Arena

December 19 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Tradgarn

December 20 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Amager Bio

December 21 - Hamburg, Germany - Docks



Lacuna Coil Headline Dates

February 11 - Porto Alegre, Brazil - Opiniao

February 12 - Curitiba, Brazil - Tork n' Roll

February 14 - Brasilia, Brazil - Toinha Brasil Show

February 15 - Sao Paulo, Brazil - Carioca Club

February 16 - Rio De Janeiro, Brazil - Circo Voador

February 18 - Buenos Aires, Argentina - El Teatrito

February 20 - Santiago, Chile - Blondie

February 21 - Sydney, Australia - Parramatta Park*



Apocalyptica Tour

May 3 - Orlando, Fl - The Plaza Live

May 4 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade

May 6 - Austin, TX - Emo's

May 7 - Houston, TX - House of Blues

May 9 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater

May 10 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

May 11 - Los Angeles, CA - The Mayan

May 12 - San Francisco, CA - The Regency Ballroom

May 13 - Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom

May 14 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox

May 15 - Vancouver, BC - Imperial

May 17 - Edmonton, AB - Midway

May 18 - Calgary, AB - The Palace Theater

May 20 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue

May 21 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues

May 22 - Toronto, ON - The Opera House

May 23 - Montreal, QC - Mtelus

May 24 - Hartford, CT - The Webster Theater

May 25 - New York, NY - Webster Hall

May 26 - Boston, MA - Big Night Live

*festival dates





