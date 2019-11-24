.

Jasta Shares New Song Featuring Crowbar's Kirk Windstein

K. Wiggins | 11-24-2019

Jasta

Hatebreed frontman Jamey Jasta has shared a new song called "Spilled Blood Never Dries" that features a guest appearance from Crowbar star Kirk Windstein.

The track comes from the forthcoming Jasta album, "The Lost Chapters - Volume 2," which is set to be released on December 13th, which will feature a number of special guests.

They include Max Cavalera, Corpsegrinder, Howard Jones, Matthew K Heafy, Zoli Teglas, Billy Bio, Phil Rind, Tommy Victor, Joey Concepcion & Frankie Palmeiri, as well as Killswitch Engage frontman Jesse Leach who appeared on the first single "Strength To Draw The Line". Listen to the new song with Windstein here.


