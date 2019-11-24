Jasta Shares New Song Featuring Crowbar's Kirk Windstein

Hatebreed frontman Jamey Jasta has shared a new song called "Spilled Blood Never Dries" that features a guest appearance from Crowbar star Kirk Windstein.

The track comes from the forthcoming Jasta album, "The Lost Chapters - Volume 2," which is set to be released on December 13th, which will feature a number of special guests.

They include Max Cavalera, Corpsegrinder, Howard Jones, Matthew K Heafy, Zoli Teglas, Billy Bio, Phil Rind, Tommy Victor, Joey Concepcion & Frankie Palmeiri, as well as Killswitch Engage frontman Jesse Leach who appeared on the first single "Strength To Draw The Line". Listen to the new song with Windstein here.





Related Stories

Jasta Stream New Song Featuring Killswitch Engage's Jesse Leach

Dee Snider Releasing Jamey Jasta Produced Solo Album

More Jasta News



