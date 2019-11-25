Five Finger Death Punch Faced Internal Turmoil Making New Album

Five Finger Death Punch frontman Ivan Moody says that the band has experienced a lot of internal turmoil as they have worked on their forthcoming album.

Moody discussed the follow up to their 2018 album "And Justice For None" for a Metal Hammer magazine cover feature. Telling the publication, "This album has not been f***ing easy to make.

"There was always somebody f***ing quitting. Somebody wants to fire another guy, somebody's unhappy with someone's lifestyle. These things happen on a daily basis."

But Moody believes that to be a blessing in disguise. He explained, "If there weren't bumps in the road, it would have been a sh*t record because that's complacency and that's settling."





