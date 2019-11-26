.

Queen Wins AMA for Bohemian Rhapsody soundtrack

Bruce Henne | 11-26-2019

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Queen

(hennemusic) The soundtrack to Queen's 2018 biopic, "Bohemian Rhapsody", was honored with an American Music Award during the November 24 ceremony in Los Angeles.

The project was named "Favorite Soundtrack" by music fans ahead of "A Star is Born" by Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper, and "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse."

"Thanks to all that voted," posted Queen online, adding, "Many congratulations to all of the team involved." Directed by Dexter Fletcher, the film - which follows Queen from their formation in 1970 through to their legendary 1985 Live Aid appearance - won four Academy Awards in February, including Best Actor to Rami Malek for his portrayal of Freddie Mercury, and technical production honors in the fields of Sound Editing, Sound Mixing and Film Editing. Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


Related Stories


Queen Wins AMA for Bohemian Rhapsody soundtrack

Geoff Tate Ready For A Queensryche Reunion

Queen And Fans Celebrate Bohemian Rhapsody Milestone

Queen Legend Fires Back At Bohemian Rhapsody Critics

Queensryche Release Propaganda Fashion Lyric Video

Queen and Adam Lambert Headline Global Citizen Festival

Queen + Adam Lambert Announce New Tour Leg

Queensryche Announce U.S. Leg Of The Verdict Tour

Freddie Mercury Animated Video Released From New Box Set

Dave Grohl Addresses Queens Rumors

More Queen News


advertisement



Day In Rock
U2 And The Rolling Stones Biggest Tour Bands Of Decade- Eric Clapton Announces Ginger Baker Tribute Concert- Pink Floyd Launch The Lost Art Of Conversation- Van Halen- more


Reviews
Holiday Gift Guide: Metallica Watch and More

MorleyView Lee Aaron

Ronnie Wood With His Wild Five - Mad Lad: A Live Tribute to Chuck Berry

Bruce Cockburn Live In Phoenix

Hot In The City: Holiday Shows at Mesa Arts Center

advertisement


Latest News
U2 And The Rolling Stones Biggest Tour Bands Of Decade

Eric Clapton Announces Ginger Baker Tribute Concert

Pink Floyd Launch The Lost Art Of Conversation

Van Halen Saved Sammy Hagar

Faith No More Confirm Reunion And Announce First Live Dates

Queen Wins AMA for Bohemian Rhapsody soundtrack

Robert Plant Digs Deep For 'Carry Fire'

Nightwish's Marko Hietala Releases 'Stones' Video



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.