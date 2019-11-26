Queen Wins AMA for Bohemian Rhapsody soundtrack

(hennemusic) The soundtrack to Queen's 2018 biopic, "Bohemian Rhapsody", was honored with an American Music Award during the November 24 ceremony in Los Angeles.

The project was named "Favorite Soundtrack" by music fans ahead of "A Star is Born" by Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper, and "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse."

"Thanks to all that voted," posted Queen online, adding, "Many congratulations to all of the team involved." Directed by Dexter Fletcher, the film - which follows Queen from their formation in 1970 through to their legendary 1985 Live Aid appearance - won four Academy Awards in February, including Best Actor to Rami Malek for his portrayal of Freddie Mercury, and technical production honors in the fields of Sound Editing, Sound Mixing and Film Editing. Read more here.

