.

Metallica's Hetfield Reached Out To Dave Mustaine After Cancer News

William Lee | 11-27-2019

Megadeth

Megadeth frontman Dave Mustaine was touched when he heard from his former Metallica bandmate James Hetfield to offer him support in his cancer fight.

Mustaine revealed that he had been diagnosed with cancer earlier this year and was asked by Rolling Stone if the outpouring of support from fans and peers made him feel good.

He replied, "It did. It came as quite a surprise. A lot came from people that I knew but I didn't know cared. Most notably, I got a text message back from my old brother, James Hetfield, and I was so, so happy to hear from him.

"Contrary to what anybody says and contrary to any of the act that we put on, I love James and I know that James loves me and cares about me. You can see that when the moment of truth is here and I'm telling the world that I've got a life-threatening disease. Who comes to stand next to me? James.

"And I got a text message from Ozzy, and one from Paul Stanley. It was great to get one from Ozzy; I didn't expect it from Paul Stanley. That was super bitchin' because in the beginning, when KISS first came out, I was just a kid and I loved them.

"I'm really grateful for everybody. Even the people who have a hard time with my behavior and my big mouth, I'm just so grateful for them showing care for me. Like they say, at the end of the day, all we've got is each other here in this crazy metal community."


