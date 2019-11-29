All Star Brad Paisley Special Coming To Network TV

Country star Brad Paisley has invited some of his famous friends to take part in his new network television special that will be broardcast on ABC next Tuesday, December 3rd at 7 PM CT/8 PM ET

Entitled "Brad Paisley Thinks He's Special", the variety program takes place at the War Memorial Auditorium in Nashville with Paisley joined by a number of special guests.

The show will feature appearances from Tim McGraw, Carrie Underwood, Darius Rucker, Kelsea Ballerini, Hootie & The Blowfish, Jonas Brothers, NFL legend Peyton Manning and the host of ABC's "The Bachelor" franchise Chris Harrison.





