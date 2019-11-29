.

All Star Brad Paisley Special Coming To Network TV

William Lee | 11-29-2019

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Brad Paisley

Country star Brad Paisley has invited some of his famous friends to take part in his new network television special that will be broardcast on ABC next Tuesday, December 3rd at 7 PM CT/8 PM ET

Entitled "Brad Paisley Thinks He's Special", the variety program takes place at the War Memorial Auditorium in Nashville with Paisley joined by a number of special guests.

The show will feature appearances from Tim McGraw, Carrie Underwood, Darius Rucker, Kelsea Ballerini, Hootie & The Blowfish, Jonas Brothers, NFL legend Peyton Manning and the host of ABC's "The Bachelor" franchise Chris Harrison.


Related Stories


All Star Brad Paisley Special Coming To Network TV

ZZ Top And Brad Paisley Lead VetsAid 2019 Lineup

Brad Paisley Releases New Single 'My Miracle'

Jason Aldean, Dierks Bentley, Brad Paisley Lead Country Megaticket

Brad Paisley Hosting California Disaster Victims Benefit Concert

Blake Shelton, Brad Paisley, Brantley Gilbert Lead Watershed Lineup

Brad Paisley Paints Predators Mural At Bridgestone Arena

More Brad Paisley News


advertisement



Day In Rock
KISS Icon Ace Frehley Fighting Reported Restraining Order- Motley Crue's Vince Neil Undergoes Surgery- Greta Van Fleet Looking To Take Next Step With New Album- more


Reviews
Caught In The Act: Cherie Currie and Brie Darling Live In Chicago

Holiday Gift Guide: Metallica Watch and More

MorleyView Lee Aaron

Ronnie Wood With His Wild Five - Mad Lad: A Live Tribute to Chuck Berry

Bruce Cockburn Live In Phoenix

advertisement


Latest News
KISS Icon Ace Frehley Fighting Reported Restraining Order

Motley Crue's Vince Neil Undergoes Surgery

Greta Van Fleet Looking To Take Next Step With New Album

Guns N' Roses' Duff McKagan Celebrates Prince Classic

Pink Floyd's Nick Mason Expands Upcoming Tour

All Star Brad Paisley Special Coming To Network TV

Kvelertak Streaming New Song 'Bratebrann'

Singled Out: Fay Kueen's A Place Called Home Is Not A Place



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.