Black Veil Brides Release New Two Song Collection 'The Night'

Black Veil Brides have released a new duology entitled "The Night". The release features two new tracks called 'Saints Of The Blood' and 'The Vengeance'.

"The Night" was produced and mixed by guitarist Jake Pitts and is the first in a series of the first in a series of duologies that band will be releasing as a following up to their 2018 studio album "Vale" and their first release under their deal with Sumerian Records.

Label head Ash Avildsen had this to say, "I have worked with Andy and Black Veil Brides since he was a teenager, first discovering him as a booking agent in the early days of Sumerian. To see everything he's accomplished as a musician, actor and writer in the past decade is truly inspiring.

"To finally be able to partner with Andy and Black Veil Brides as their record label while working alongside Blasko and Brxnd management for the next era of the band I believe will lead to the most compelling days yet and Andy is only in his 20s... exciting times ahead!!" Check out the new songs here.





