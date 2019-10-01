Singled Out: A Killer's Confession's Numb

A Killer's Confession frontman Waylon Reavis tells us about the band's first single "Numb" from their upcoming second album "The Indifference of Good Men" which comes out October 18th. Here is the story:

Last year in February 2018 is when our newest single NUMB was written. It was special because it was the first time Tommy Church and myself sat down to write a song since both of us had left a former group that we used to play in. I was living in Philly and drove into Cleveland Ohio to sit down and work with Tommy in his apartment. He had a few ideas already pre-recorded and none of them resonated with me. He said I know I have something we can rock out on and played me the demo version of NUMB. Needless to say I fell in love with it. I started writing and singing within five minutes. Within 2 hours we had the first version of NUMB. I still love that version so much it ended up being a bonus track on our new album "The Indifference of Good Men".

Two months later I flew out to L.A to meet up with Sahaj Ticotin to record and have him produce NUMB. Sahaj loved the emotion in the track but felt like it could go further. During that week Sahaj push me to places I've never been vocally. I was so unsure of it I couldn't sleep at night it and I was quite frankly freaking out. I ended up going back to the Studio and speaking my mind to Sahaj And he said in the calmest voice sitdown and shut up. At that moment Sahaj began to play the track with all the vocals put together and my mouth hit the floor. I knew that he had Been right the whole time and at that moment I knew that I would never question anything he asked me to do vocally again. When I work with Sahaj he does not let me listen to what I have done. I do not question this method in anyway after that moment because it's like getting a Christmas present when you actually get to hear the whole piece finished.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself right here!





