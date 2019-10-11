Sepultura Reveal Details Of New Concept Album

Sepultura will be releasing their new studio album "Quadra" early next year and the band has revealed some details about the record including the concept and the cover art.

the first details of their upcoming studio album, and now want to make it official for their worldwide fan base; the band's next full-length release will be a thrilling concept album titled Quadra, scheduled to see the light of day in early 2020 through Nuclear Blast Records.

After relentless touring for their previous opus Machine Messiah, released in 2017, the Latin American quartet returned to the legendary Fascination Street Studios to once again work with producer Jens Bogren. Quadra saw the band pushing their own mental and physical boundaries and has been one of their hardest albums to complete, as singer

Frontman Derrick Green had this to say about the Jens Bogren produced album, "The experience was like no other time in the studio. I felt the preparation was key in making the recording process go as smoothly as possible.

"We were relentless each day giving everything that we had until complete exhaustion of the mind, body, and soul. This album is a direct result of the sign of the times. The music is an evolution needed to push ourselves to go further than we ever have."

The album concept revolves around the number 4 and the cover art was created by Christiano Menezes. Andreas Kisser explains the artwork and concept,"Quadra, among other meanings, is the Portuguese word for 'sport court' that by definition is a 'limited area of ??land, with regulatory demarcations, where according to a set of rules the game takes place.'



"We all come from different Quadras. The countries, all nations with their borders and traditions; culture, religions, laws, education and a set of rules where life takes place. Our personalities, what we believe, how we live, how we build societies and relationships, all depends on these set of rules that we grew up with. Concepts of creation, gods, death and ethics.



"Money, we are enslaved by this concept. Who's poor and who's rich, that's how we measure people and material goods. Regardless of your Quadra you need money to survive, the prime rule to play this game called life. Hence the coin.



"The coin is forged with the senator skull, who represents the set of rules and laws we live by; the world map on his head delimiting the borders of all nations, imaginary lines separating people by concepts of race and the sacred."





