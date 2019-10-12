.

Deep Purple's Ian Gillan Limited Edition Book Announced

William Lee | 10-12-2019

Deep Purple

Deep Purple frontman Ian Gillan will be the subject of a new "unauthorized" limited edition book entitled Ian Gillan: A Visual Biography" that will be released by Wymer Publishing on December 6th.

The 128 page hardback book will be limited to 1000 copies and will be housed in a custom-made presentation box with a set of prints. The publisher's had these details about the publication:

"Without doubt Ian Gillan has proven to be one of the greatest and most enduring rock singers of all time. From his early career in sixties pop band Episode Six, through to Deep Purple, as well as a brief period with Black Sabbath, he has continued to surprise and delight millions of fans around the world.

"Forays into unchartered territory, such as his role in the original Jesus Christ Superstar, as well as a variety of solo projects, including the jazz inspired Ian Gillan Band have proven that time and again, Ian Gillan is more than just the lead singer with Deep Purple.

"This publication plots his career from the early sixties through to the present day in a visual timeline that charts his extraordinary and colourful career. Digging deep into the archives we have managed to pull together a vast array of photos and imagery, much of which has never been seen before. This includes many previously unpublished photos from his days with Episode Six and beyond. Off stage and backstage photos from his early career, through to Deep Purple and his solo projects are all included, alongside on stage photos capturing Ian doing what he does best.

"A Visual Biography also includes many rare items of memorabilia, including a full itinerary from the Ian Gillan Band's 1977 Japanese tour, plus posters and cuttings that help to document over fifty years as one of rock's most iconic frontmen." See more details here.


