Red Stream Their Cover Of Fuel's 'Hemorrhage'

Michael Angulia | 10-15-2019

Red

Red are streaming their take on Fuel's chart topping hit "Hemorrhage (In My Hands)". The song comes from their forthcoming "The Evening Hate" EP.

The new five-track effort is scheduled to be released on November 1st and was produced by Ben Grosse (Fuel, Breaking Benjamin, Disturbed, Alter Bridge).

Michael Barnes had this to say about the new cover song, "We all love music and are old enough to have some pretty big favorites over the years, but when Anthony [Armstrong, RED guitarist] suggested 'Hemorrhage', we all agreed and loved the song.

"It actually came together rather quickly and as an added bonus we were able to work with the original producer of the song on our version." Listen to it below:


