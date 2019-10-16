.

INXS: Michael Hutchence Documentary Mystify Hitting Theaters

Bruce Henne | 10-16-2019

INXS

(hennemusic) "Mystify", a new documentary about INXS singer Michael Hutchence, is coming to US theaters for a one-night screening event on January 7th.

Written and Directed by Richard Lowenstein, the project is billed as "a powerfully intimate and insightful portrait of the internationally renowned INXS frontman," who died in a Sydney hotel room in 1997 at the age of 37.

"Mystify" takes viewers on a journey through the rocker's all-too-short life, as documented through an archive of his home movies. "Made vulnerable, he is unable to navigate the complex challenges he faces moving forward and he has little defence against the onslaught of tabloid press that descends upon his world," reads the "Mystify" synopsis. "Amidst the encroaching darkness, Michael's new-born daughter, Tiger, becomes his one bright light." Watch the trailer and read more here.

