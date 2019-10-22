Darkest Hour And Unearth Announce Coheadline Tour

Darkest Hour have announced that they are teaming up with Unearth to launch a nine-city coheadlining tour across the western U.S. this December.

The trek is scheduled to kick off on December 6th at the El Corazon in Seattle, WA and will conclude on December 15th at The Roxy Theatre in Denver, CO.

Darkest Hour had this to say,, "2019, we are not done with you yet. Just added some shows on the West Coast with our dudes in Unearth! We have seen all the amazing feedback from you all, and we have listened. Both bands will be playing FULL headlining, rip'n, face melting sets.

"We have had a ton of fun all over the world with Unearth and we are stoked to slide these dates in before the end of the year. We have some huge things in store for 2020 but if you live in these cities come out and party like its 1999 with us and Unearth!"

Fans across the pond will have the chance to see Darkest Hour early next year when they launch a 25th anniversary tour in Europe that will feature support from Fallujah, Bloodlet, Une Misere, and Lowest Creature.



The band had this to say about that trek, "It is with extreme excitement that we announce what we hope to be one of many tour's next year celebrating our 25th anniversary! Over these past twenty-five years we have toured with both new and established bands and have always worked hard to make our tour packages diverse and interesting. This tour is in keeping with that tradition. Fallujah is ripping progressive death metal who have had our attention for a while, can't wait to see these riffs live. Bloodlet is a very special band to us. One of our early influences, it is EASY to say we would not be a band (or at least not the same band) without their influence. We grew up going to their shows and it's a joy to be able to share the stage with them. We got to see Une Misere play this summer and were impressed, insanely heavy, Icelandic mosh of the highest form. Lowest Creature is a killer blend of classic metal elements we all love translated with a new and distinctly Swedish twist. Oh, and you know we will have a few surprises planned for this set special 25th anniversary set. See you in the pit!"

See the dates for both tours below:

Co-Headlining West Coast US Tour w/ Unearth:

12/06/2019 El Corazon - Seattle, WA

12/07/2019 Dante's - Portland, OR

12/09/2019 The Boardwalk - Orangevale, CA

12/10/2019 Club 1720 - Los Angeles, CA

12/11/2019 Brick By Brick - San Diego, CA

12/12/2019 Pubrock - Scottsdale, AZ

12/13/2019 601 Fremont - Las Vegas, NV

12/14/2019 Mesa Theater - Grand Junction, CO

12/15/2019 The Roxy Theatre - Denver, CO

25th Anniversary Tour w/ Fallujah, Bloodlet, Une Misere, Lowest Creature:

1/17/2020 Weiße Rose - Karlsruhe, DE

1/18/2020 Kavka - Antwerp, BE

1/19/2020 Petit Bain - Paris, FR

1/20/2020 Rebellion - Manchester, UK

1/21/2020 Underworld - London, UK

1/22/2020 Willem Twee - Den Bosch, NL

1/23/2020 Conne Island - Leipzig, DE

1/24/2020 Logo - Hamburg, DE

1/25/2020 Bi Nuu - Berlin, DE

1/26/2020 Hydrozagadka - Warsaw, PL

1/27/2020 Arena - Vienna, AU

1/28/2020 Futurum - Prague, CZ

1/29/2020 Dürer Kert - Budapest, HU

1/30/2020 Backstage - Munich, DE

1/31/2020 Kiff - Aarau, CH

2/01/2020 Matrix - Bochum, DE





