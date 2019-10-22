Led Zeppelin Revisit 1969 For Anniversary Video Series

(hennemusic) Led Zeppelin continue a 1969 tour in support of their self-titled debut album in the latest episode of the legendary band's 50th anniversary video history series.

The group spends the summer playing shows on a North American tour that includes a number of high-profile festivals as they showcase music from their first record.

After a sold-out show in Cleveland, OH on July 20, 1969, the band watch US astronaut Neil Armstong walk on the moon when NASA broadcasts coverage of the event on television.

Along the way, Led Zeppelin members receive gold records for US sales of the debut as rumors surface about the impending arrival of a second album before the end of the year.

"Led Zeppelin I" reached No. 10 on the US Billboard 200 on its way to eventual sales of more than 8 million copies in the country. Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





