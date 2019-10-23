Led Zeppelin II Featured In Anniversary Video Series

(hennemusic) Led Zeppelin prepare to release their second album as 1969 continues on the band's 50th anniversary video series. Following the completion of a North American summer tour, the group wrap up sessions for the impending fall arrival of the follow-up to their smash self-titled debut.

Led Zeppelin return to the concert stage in early October for a two-week series of European dates before launching a North American trek with a rare, two-show performance at New York's prestigious Carnegie Hall.

During the fall run, the band releases "Led Zeppelin II" on October 22, 1969. Produced by Jimmy Page, the project - which features instant classics like "Whole Lotta Love", "Ramble On" and "Heartbreaker" - was recorded over several months at a variety of studios in Europe and North America as the group toured heavily to introduce themselves to music fans around the world. Watch the video and read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





