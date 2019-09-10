2019 Allman Family Revival Shows Announced
Organizers have announced that this year's The Allman Family Revival will be taking place at 3 major cities across the U.S. this December.
The third annual celebration of late Allman Brothers Band legend Gregg Allman will returning to where it all began in San Francisco at The Fillmore on December 7th.
The next night (Dec 8th), the festivities will be moving to Denver at the Mission Ballroom, followed by the final event at the iconic Beacon Theater in New York City on December 28th.
Gregg's son Devon will once again be leading the festivities with the shows with The Allman Betts Band being joined by special guests. See the dates below:
12/7 San Francisco - The Fillmore
12/8 Denver - The Mission Ballroom
12/28 New York City - The Beacon Theater
