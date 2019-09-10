.

Five Finger Death Punch Recruit Megadeth For 2020 Tour

Michael Angulia | 09-10-2019

Five Finger Death Punch

Five Finger Death Punch have announced that they have recruited thrash icons Megadeth to join them for their headline arena tour of Europe that will be taking place early next year.

The trek will feature support from Bad Wolves and is scheduled to kick off on January 20th in Helsinki at the Hartwell Arena and will wrapping up on February 20th in Budapest at the Budapest Sportarena.

Five Finger Death Punch guitarist Zoltan Bathory shared his excitement about the tour, "The line-up is massive. Bad Wolves were THE break out band of recent years and are certainly bringing the heat.

"Megadeth needs no introduction; they are absolute legends. Dave Mustaine's contribution to this genre is simply immeasurable. I consider him one of the founding fathers of not just thrash but heavy metal in general, because his riffs and guitar playing have influenced everyone that was in Megadeth's blast radius... and that's a big radius."

Megadeth frontman Dave Mustaine added, "Hindsight is always 20-20, but looking back it's still a bit fuzzy. Looking forward, you'll be in trouble if you don't come see us with Five Finger Death Punch In early 2020. You don't wanna miss it. See you soon!"

Prior to the tour, Five Finger Death Punch will be playing shows in Kiev (Jan 14th) at the Palace Of Sports, Moscow at the Adrenaline Stadium on the 16th and St. Petersburg at A2 on the 18th. See the dates for the tour below:

01/20 - Helsinki, FI - Hartwell Arena
01/22 - Stockholm, SE - Hovet
01/23 - Oslo, NO - Spektrum
01/24 - Copenhagen, DK - Royal Arena
01/26 - Amsterdam, HL - AFAS Live
01/28 - Paris, FR - Zenith
01/30 - Cardiff, UK - Cardiff Arena
01/31 - London, UK - Wembley Arena
02/03 - Berlin, DE - Max-Schmeling Halle
02/04 - Hamburg, DE - Sporthalle
02/06 - Frankfurt, DE - Festhalle
02/08 - Oberhausen, DE - Koenig-Pilsener Arena
02/09 - Stuttgart, DE - Schleyerhalle
02/10 - Munich, DE - Olympiahalle
02/12 - Warsaw, Poland - Torwar
02/14 - Prague, CZ - Tipsport Arena
02/16 - Milan, IT - Alcatrazz
02/17 - Zurich, CH - Hallenstadion
02/19 - Vienna, AT - Stadthalle
02/20 - Budapest, HU - Budapest Sportarena


