Five Finger Death Punch Recruit Megadeth For 2020 Tour

Five Finger Death Punch have announced that they have recruited thrash icons Megadeth to join them for their headline arena tour of Europe that will be taking place early next year.

The trek will feature support from Bad Wolves and is scheduled to kick off on January 20th in Helsinki at the Hartwell Arena and will wrapping up on February 20th in Budapest at the Budapest Sportarena.

Five Finger Death Punch guitarist Zoltan Bathory shared his excitement about the tour, "The line-up is massive. Bad Wolves were THE break out band of recent years and are certainly bringing the heat.

"Megadeth needs no introduction; they are absolute legends. Dave Mustaine's contribution to this genre is simply immeasurable. I consider him one of the founding fathers of not just thrash but heavy metal in general, because his riffs and guitar playing have influenced everyone that was in Megadeth's blast radius... and that's a big radius."

Megadeth frontman Dave Mustaine added, "Hindsight is always 20-20, but looking back it's still a bit fuzzy. Looking forward, you'll be in trouble if you don't come see us with Five Finger Death Punch In early 2020. You don't wanna miss it. See you soon!"

Prior to the tour, Five Finger Death Punch will be playing shows in Kiev (Jan 14th) at the Palace Of Sports, Moscow at the Adrenaline Stadium on the 16th and St. Petersburg at A2 on the 18th. See the dates for the tour below:

01/20 - Helsinki, FI - Hartwell Arena

01/22 - Stockholm, SE - Hovet

01/23 - Oslo, NO - Spektrum

01/24 - Copenhagen, DK - Royal Arena

01/26 - Amsterdam, HL - AFAS Live

01/28 - Paris, FR - Zenith

01/30 - Cardiff, UK - Cardiff Arena

01/31 - London, UK - Wembley Arena

02/03 - Berlin, DE - Max-Schmeling Halle

02/04 - Hamburg, DE - Sporthalle

02/06 - Frankfurt, DE - Festhalle

02/08 - Oberhausen, DE - Koenig-Pilsener Arena

02/09 - Stuttgart, DE - Schleyerhalle

02/10 - Munich, DE - Olympiahalle

02/12 - Warsaw, Poland - Torwar

02/14 - Prague, CZ - Tipsport Arena

02/16 - Milan, IT - Alcatrazz

02/17 - Zurich, CH - Hallenstadion

02/19 - Vienna, AT - Stadthalle

02/20 - Budapest, HU - Budapest Sportarena





