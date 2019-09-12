Slipknot Already Thinking Ahead To Next Album

Slipknot recently scored a No. 1 hit with their new album "We Are Not Your Kind", but Jay Weinberg tells fans that the band always thinks ahead to the next album.

The drummer was asked by the Outside The 9 fan club if the band has already started to plan their next record and he responded, "Yes. I can say yes. We're musicians. That's what we do, we write and create music, and we've created songs that we've announced that is Slipknot's sixth album. But we're constantly in a creative mode.

"So once we finish album number six, yeah, I think our attention definitely turns to, of course, touring and playing music in support of this new album that we've created and that we're really excited to share.

"But just as artists who want to keep pushing forward and charting new territory and keep making art that we're really proud of, of course we're thinking about the next record. So, we'll see.

"Who knows what that's gonna be like, when that's gonna be, but, yeah, we're always thinking about new music and what the next album is gonna be like." Watch below:





