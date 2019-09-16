Ghost Live Debut New Songs At North American Tour Launch

(hennemusic) Ghost performed the live debut of a pair of new songs, "Kiss The Go-Goat" and "Mary On A Cross", at the opening of their fall tour of North America in Bakersfield, CA on September 13.

Both tracks are featured on a new limited-edition seven-inch single which will be issued on September 27, alongside their inclusion on the same-day release of the Deluxe Collector's Edition of their 2018 album, "Prequelle."

Ghost recently revealed that the songs were from the band's original era when they started in 1969, with Papa Nihil on lead vocals - as seen in the new video from an appearance at the Whisky A Go Go in Los Angeles.

The Swedish band's fourth album, "Prequelle", debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 to deliver the group their highest-charting US album to date.

The 7-week "Ultimate Tour Named Death" will travel across the continent before it wraps up in Glenn Falls, NY on October 26, after which Ghost will open a European trek in Nottingham, UK on November 16. Watch video of the songs performances here.

