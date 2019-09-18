Megadeth's Dave Mustaine Offers Positive Cancer Update

(hennemusic) Megadeth leader Dave Mustaine is sharing an update on his health status as he continues treatment following a recent diagnosis of throat cancer.

"I'm almost through the last round of treatment and my doctors are feeling very positive regarding my progress," says Mustaine. "I want to thank all of you for the support and well wishes these last few months. I can't express enough gratitude as it has made this hard road easier knowing you are in my corner fighting with me!

"Over the next few weeks my condition will be evaluated, and I will keep you posted on my progress as we get closer to the sailing date of the first Megacruise! We can't wait to see you, and I know all of the other wonderful artists feel the same way. Let's make this event one for the record books. Less than 30 days till we are Thrashing through the Pacific! See you all very soon."

Mustaine revealed news of his health issue in June, saying "It's clearly something to be respected and faced head on - but I've faced obstacles before. I'm working closely with my doctors, and we've mapped out a treatment plan which they feel has a 90% success rate. Treatment has already begun." Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





