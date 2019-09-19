.

Megadeth and Judas Priest Stars Teaming For Special Tribute Set

K. Wiggins | 09-19-2019

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Judas Priest

Megadeth bassist David Ellefson will be teaming up with for former Judas Priest stars K.K. Downing, Tim "Ripper" Owens and Les Binks for a full set of "Priest classics" at a special show this fall.

Hostile's A.J. Mills will be filling the second guitar slot for the set which will take place at KK's Steel Mill in Wolverhampton, UK on November 3rd.

Former Iron Maiden vocalist Blaze Bayley will open the show, followed by Ellefson's Sleeping Giants and culminating in the Judas Priest tribute set. There will be also be a VIP preshow "More Life With Deth" book-signing event and Q&A with Ellefson for his new book.


Related Stories


Megadeth and Judas Priest Stars Teaming For Special Tribute Set

Judas Priest Star Jams With Tribute Band

Judas Priest Legend Rob Halford Reveals First Song From Christmas Album

Judas Priest's Rob Halford Asked About K.K. Downing Reunion

K.K. Downing Not Hopeful For Judas Priest 50th Anniversary Reunion

Judas Priest Fans Raise $150K For Glenn Tipton's Parkinson's Foundation

Judas Priest Legend K.K. Downing Performs For First Time In 10 Years

Judas Priest To Celebrate 50th Anniversary At Music Festival

K.K. Downing Says Judas Priest Comment Taken Out Of Context

Judas Priest Celebrate End Of Firepower Tour

More Judas Priest News

Judas Priest Music and More


advertisement



Day In Rock
David Lee Roth Couldn't Wait For Van Halen- TNT and Shy Frontman Tony Mills Dead At 57- Megadeth and Judas Priest Stars Teaming For Special Tribute Set- System Of A Down- more


Reviews
Caught In The Act: Live, Bush and Our Lady Peace's Altimate Tour

The Pixies - Beneath the Eyrie

Pat Travers - Swing!

Sites and Sounds: Motown 60 Weekend

Brian Wilson and the Zombies' Something Great From '68 Tour

advertisement


Latest News
David Lee Roth Couldn't Wait For Van Halen

TNT and Shy Frontman Tony Mills Dead At 57

Megadeth and Judas Priest Stars Teaming For Special Tribute Set

System Of A Down Announce First 2020 Show But No New Music

The Cars Music Sales Skyrockets After Ric Ocasek's Death

Metallica Release Video For Live Rarity

Rolling Stones Announce Bridges To Buenos Aires

Cold Release 'Without You' Video



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.