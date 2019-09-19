Megadeth and Judas Priest Stars Teaming For Special Tribute Set

Megadeth bassist David Ellefson will be teaming up with for former Judas Priest stars K.K. Downing, Tim "Ripper" Owens and Les Binks for a full set of "Priest classics" at a special show this fall.

Hostile's A.J. Mills will be filling the second guitar slot for the set which will take place at KK's Steel Mill in Wolverhampton, UK on November 3rd.

Former Iron Maiden vocalist Blaze Bayley will open the show, followed by Ellefson's Sleeping Giants and culminating in the Judas Priest tribute set. There will be also be a VIP preshow "More Life With Deth" book-signing event and Q&A with Ellefson for his new book.





Related Stories

Judas Priest Star Jams With Tribute Band

Judas Priest Legend Rob Halford Reveals First Song From Christmas Album

Judas Priest's Rob Halford Asked About K.K. Downing Reunion

K.K. Downing Not Hopeful For Judas Priest 50th Anniversary Reunion

Judas Priest Fans Raise $150K For Glenn Tipton's Parkinson's Foundation

Judas Priest Legend K.K. Downing Performs For First Time In 10 Years

Judas Priest To Celebrate 50th Anniversary At Music Festival

K.K. Downing Says Judas Priest Comment Taken Out Of Context

Judas Priest Celebrate End Of Firepower Tour

More Judas Priest News

Judas Priest Music and More



