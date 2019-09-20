Kobra And The Lotus Stream New Song 'Thundersmith'

Kobra And The Lotus have released a new lyric video for their track "Thundersmith". The song comes from their new album, Evolution", which hit stores today.

Frontwoman Kobra Paige had this to say about the song, "We've laid the sauce on HARD!!! The guitar licks are groovy as ever and the beat is anthemic. I wrote my vocals about my journey in the music industry as one woman singlehandedly pushing a band.

"This is my way of saying I haven't given up yet. I am what I am. I keep getting up and trying no matter what happens. I'm proud of who I am, I'm going to keep being who I am, and we all should be. If you feel me, hop on my train.

Like Chris Cornell said 'To be yourself is all that you can do'. Let's live empowered, be f***ing brilliant, like we we're supposed to so we can be/do better for ourselves and everyone around us." Watch the video here.





